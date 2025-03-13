Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 2:29pm

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young is expected to make his second straight appearance Friday despite dealing with right Achilles tendinitis. Young logged 35 minutes in his most recent outing, so he is unlikely to receive increased playing time if he's upgraded to available.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now