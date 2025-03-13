Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Friday
Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young is expected to make his second straight appearance Friday despite dealing with right Achilles tendinitis. Young logged 35 minutes in his most recent outing, so he is unlikely to receive increased playing time if he's upgraded to available.
