Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 10:06am

Young (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to deal with a minor Achilles issue but has missed only one game since Jan. 28 and will likely suit up for the second night of Atlanta's back-to-back set after finishing with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Warriors. Over his last five appearances, the point guard has averaged 27.2 points, 9.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
