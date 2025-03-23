Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Sunday
Young (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young continues to deal with a minor Achilles issue but has missed only one game since Jan. 28 and will likely suit up for the second night of Atlanta's back-to-back set after finishing with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Warriors. Over his last five appearances, the point guard has averaged 27.2 points, 9.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now