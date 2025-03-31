Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Young is probable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to right Achillies tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young remains a fixture on Atlanta's injury report, but he hasn't missed a game since the March 10 win over Philadelphia. Over his last seven contests, the All-Star floor general is averaging 25.6 points, 12.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.