Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Young is probable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to right Achillies tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young remains a fixture on Atlanta's injury report, but he hasn't missed a game since the March 10 win over Philadelphia. Over his last seven contests, the All-Star floor general is averaging 25.6 points, 12.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 35.7 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now