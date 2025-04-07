Trae Young Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Young (Achilles) is listed probable for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has made regular appearances on the injury report lately due to right Achilles tendinitis, but he hasn't missed a game since the Hawks' March 10 win over the 76ers. Over his last 11 contests, Young has averaged 24.7 points, 12.4 assists, 3.3 three-pointers, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 35.9 minutes per contest while shooting 42.9 percent from downtown.