Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Leaves for locker room Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Young exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent eye injury during the first quarter of Tuesday's game against Portland, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young reached for his right eye after taking a shot to the face, and he immediately left for the locker room. If the star point guard is unable to return, Caris LeVert and Terance Mann are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.

