Trae Young Injury: Likely to play against Miami
Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young continues to manage an Achilles issue, but that likely won't keep him off the floor for Thursday's game in Miami. The superstar guard is coming off a double-double in Tuesday's loss to the Rockets, finishing with 19 points, 12 assists, two rebounds and one steal.
