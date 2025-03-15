Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to work through right Achilles tendinopathy that has kept him on the Hawks' injury report for much of the season. He's missed only three games since the beginning of January, but he's also shooting just 40.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three over that span. Young is averaging 23.9 points per game this season, which is his lowest scoring output since his rookie year.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
