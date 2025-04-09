Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Thursday

Young (Achilles) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Young continues to pop up on the Hawks' injury report due to right Achilles tendinitis, though he's missed only one game since the beginning of February and is expected to play Thursday. He's logged a double-double in 12 of his last 14 outings, and over that span he has averaged 25.1 points, 11.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 35.7 minutes per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three.