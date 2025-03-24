Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Young (Achilles) is probable for Tuesday's game against Houston, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report all season due to the right Achilles tendinitis, though he's missed only one game since Jan. 28. The star point guard has made six straight appearances for the Hawks, averaging 27.3 points, 10.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals across 34.3 minutes per contest.