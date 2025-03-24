Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young Injury: Likely to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Young (Achilles) is probable for Tuesday's game against Houston, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report all season due to the right Achilles tendinitis, though he's missed only one game since Jan. 28. The star point guard has made six straight appearances for the Hawks, averaging 27.3 points, 10.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals across 34.3 minutes per contest.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
