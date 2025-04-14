Trae Young Injury: Likely to play vs. Orlando
Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young streak of being tagged probable for games carries over into the Play-In Tournament, as he is trending toward playing Tuesday. The superstar guard is coming off another successful regular season in which he led the league in assists, averaging a career-high 11.6 per game.
