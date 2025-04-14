Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young Injury: Likely to play vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Young (Achilles) has been listed as probable to play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young streak of being tagged probable for games carries over into the Play-In Tournament, as he is trending toward playing Tuesday. The superstar guard is coming off another successful regular season in which he led the league in assists, averaging a career-high 11.6 per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
