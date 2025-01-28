Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Young (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus Houston.

Young sat out of the first game of the Hawks' back-to-back set Monday, presumably to be ready for Tuesday. However, it appears he still needs to get clearance from the medical staff, and that may not happen until he goes through warmups. Fortunately for Atlanta, Dyson Daniels (ankle) has been cleared to return to the lineup, giving the Hawks some additional depth in the backcourt.

