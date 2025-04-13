Trae Young Injury: Not playing Sunday

Young (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With the Hawks locked in as the eighth seed in the East, Young will be on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale. His absence opens the door for Terance Mann and Keaton Wallace to see more playing time. Young should be available for the Hawks' Play-In Tournament game against the Magic on Tuesday.