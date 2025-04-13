Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 8:23am

Young (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With the Hawks locked in as the eighth seed in the East, Young will be on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale. His absence opens the door for Terance Mann and Keaton Wallace to see more playing time. Young should be available for the Hawks' Play-In Tournament game against the Magic on Tuesday.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now