Trae Young Injury: Probable for Sunday
Young is probable for Sunday's game against the Pistons with right Achilles tendinitis.
The probable tag suggests Young should suit up and handle his regular workload, which would be a boost for both the Hawks and fantasy managers who have the star floor general rostered. Young is coming off a 38-point effort in the loss to the Magic on Thursday, and he's been on a scoring tear of late with 35 or more points in three of his last four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now