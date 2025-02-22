Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Young is probable for Sunday's game against the Pistons with right Achilles tendinitis.

The probable tag suggests Young should suit up and handle his regular workload, which would be a boost for both the Hawks and fantasy managers who have the star floor general rostered. Young is coming off a 38-point effort in the loss to the Magic on Thursday, and he's been on a scoring tear of late with 35 or more points in three of his last four appearances.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now