Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 3:23pm

Young is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to right Achilles tendinitis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has been a regular name in the injury report over the last few weeks due to this Achilles problem, but it hasn't affected him when it matters the most. Young has recorded six double-doubles over his last eight appearances, averaging 26.5 points and 10.6 assists per game over that stretch.

