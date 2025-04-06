Trae Young Injury: Probable for Sunday

Young (Achilles) is probable for Sunday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to be listed as probable but hasn't missed a game since March 10. The superstar point guard finished with only 16 points and nine assists during Saturday's 121-105 loss to the Knicks, snapping a streak of seven straight double-doubles. Over his last 12 appearances, Young averaged 25.1 points, 11.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35.5 minutes per game.