Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 2:15pm

Young (quadriceps) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young could miss a second straight game for the Hawks while nursing a bruised left quadriceps. If the superstar guard misses Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Atlanta could turn to Terance Mann and Keaton Wallace to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.

