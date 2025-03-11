Trae Young Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Young (quadriceps) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young could miss a second straight game for the Hawks while nursing a bruised left quadriceps. If the superstar guard misses Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Atlanta could turn to Terance Mann and Keaton Wallace to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
