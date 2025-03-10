Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 3:35pm

Young (quadricep) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young suffered the left quad contusion during the third quarter of Saturday's win over the Pacers, though he was able to return in the fourth quarter. However, the injury will sideline the star point guard for Monday's game at the very least. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against Charlotte. Terance Mann and Keaton Wallace are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Young and Caris LeVert (finger) being sidelined.

