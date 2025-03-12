Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Young (quadriceps) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young was sidelined for Monday's win over Philadelphia, marking his first absence since Jan. 27, and was initially considered questionable for Wednesday. However, the point guard is now on track to suit up and will likely play his usual role. Since Feb. 1, Young has averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 36.9 minutes per game.

