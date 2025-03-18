Trae Young News: Available against Charlotte

Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Young has been managing an Achilles issue for quite some time, but it won't keep him out of Tuesday's game in Charlotte. The superstar guard is coming off an impressive performance in Sunday's loss to the Nets, finishing with 28 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals. He's averaging 24.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and a career-high 11.5 assists per game this season for the Hawks.