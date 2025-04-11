Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Young (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the 76ers, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young will continue to play through a right Achilles issue that has lingered for most of the regular season. The All-Star point guard has averaged 24.2 points, 12.2 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 35.5 minutes per game since the beginning of April. He has shot 36.7 percent from three on 8.2 3PA/G over that span.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
