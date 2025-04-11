Trae Young News: Dominant against Philadelphia

Young logged 36 points (10-22 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 124-110 victory over the 76ers.

Young continued his strong recent play Friday, leading both teams in points and assists while connecting on six triples for the sixth time this season. It was his 51st double-double of the season, which ranks sixth in the NBA and third in the Eastern Conference behind Karl-Anthony Towns (58) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (55). Young has connected on 38.7 percent of his three-point attempts since the beginning of April and has averaged 25.9 points, 12.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 35.5 minutes per game over that span.