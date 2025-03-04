Trae Young News: Drops 15 dimes in win

Young supplied 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and 15 assists over 36 minutes during Monday's 132-130 win over Memphis.

The All-Star point guard is playing through a sore Achilles right now, which likely helps explain why the normally prolific scorer has fallen short of 20 points in four straight games -- his longest such streak of the season -- while shooting just 31.6 percent from the floor and 15.0 percent (3-for-20) from three-point range. Young's distribution skills haven't been affected however, and he's racked up three double-doubles during his scoring slump. Over 13 appearances since the beginning of February, Young has averaged 27.0 points, 11.8 assists, 2.8 threes, 2.4 boards and 0.8 steals.