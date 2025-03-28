Trae Young News: Fourth straight double-double
Young totaled 29 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to the Heat.
The Hawks might have lost this game, but Young recorded a double-double for a fourth consecutive contest, and he's rivaling Tyrese Haliburton for the tag of being the best floor general in The Association since the All-Star break. Young's recent play has been great, averaging 25.8 points, 11.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game across 12 contests since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now