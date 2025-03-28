Trae Young News: Fourth straight double-double

Young totaled 29 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to the Heat.

The Hawks might have lost this game, but Young recorded a double-double for a fourth consecutive contest, and he's rivaling Tyrese Haliburton for the tag of being the best floor general in The Association since the All-Star break. Young's recent play has been great, averaging 25.8 points, 11.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game across 12 contests since the beginning of March.