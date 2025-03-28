Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Fourth straight double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 10:46am

Young totaled 29 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-112 loss to the Heat.

The Hawks might have lost this game, but Young recorded a double-double for a fourth consecutive contest, and he's rivaling Tyrese Haliburton for the tag of being the best floor general in The Association since the All-Star break. Young's recent play has been great, averaging 25.8 points, 11.4 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game across 12 contests since the beginning of March.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now