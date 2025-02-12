Trae Young News: Good to go against Knicks

Young (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

As expected, the Hawks have upgraded Young from probable to available Wednesday due to right Achilles tendinitis. The superstar guard should be able to handle a normal workload against New York. Over his last six games, Young has averaged 29.7 points, 11.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 36.9 minutes.