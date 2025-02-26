Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young

Trae Young News: Good to go against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Young (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game against Miami.

The Hawks continue to list Young on the injury report with Achilles tendinitis, but the star floor general is good to go Wednesday. Young has averaged 29.4 points, 11.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 38.3 minutes through his last nine outings, and he should be able to handle a full workload against the Heat.

