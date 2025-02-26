Trae Young News: Good to go against Miami

Young (Achilles) will play in Wednesday's game against Miami.

The Hawks continue to list Young on the injury report with Achilles tendinitis, but the star floor general is good to go Wednesday. Young has averaged 29.4 points, 11.6 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 38.3 minutes through his last nine outings, and he should be able to handle a full workload against the Heat.