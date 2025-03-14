Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 2:48pm

Young (Achilles) is available for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Young has been a mainstay on the injury report due to the right Achilles injury this season, though he's missed just three outings since Jan. 1. The star point guard has made an appearance in nine of the club's last 10 outings, during which he has averaged 24.2 points, 12.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers across 35.8 minutes per contest.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
