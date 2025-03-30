Trae Young News: Green light to play Sunday

Young (Achilles) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young will continue to play through a right Achilles issue, which has had him listed on the injury report for several weeks. He has shot 39.4 percent from three over his last 10 outings and has averaged 27.0 points, 10.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 block in 35.0 minutes per game over that span.