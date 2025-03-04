Trae Young News: Green light to play Tuesday

Young (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Young will continue to play through a right Achilles issue that has had him on the Hawks' injury report for much of the season. However, the injury may be catching up to the 26-year-old point guard as he's failed to score more than 20 points over his last four outings and has shot 31.6 percent from the field (including 15.0 percent from three on 5.0 3PA/G) over that span.