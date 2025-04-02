Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Green light to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 2, 2025 at 4:30pm

Young (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.

As expected, Young will continue to play through a nagging right Achilles issue that has made him a mainstay on the Hawks' injury report this season. He's played in the Hawks' last 11 games and has shot 41.4 percent from three over that span while averaging 26.0 points, 11.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 35.4 minutes per contest.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
