Trae Young News: Hands out 12 assists once again

Young ended with 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 121-114 loss to Houston.

Young continues to play regularly despite being a regular fixture in the team's injury report due to an Achilles problem, and the injury hasn't impacted his ability to distribute the offense for his teammates. This was Young's fifth game with at least 10 assists across his last seven outings, and he's doing that while also putting up outstanding numbers as a scorer. Over that seven-game stretch, Young is averaging 26.1 points, 10.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting an impressive 42.9 percent from three-point range.