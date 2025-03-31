Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Huge double-double Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Young closed Sunday's 145-124 win over Milwaukee with 19 points (4-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, 19 assists and two steals in 37 minutes.

The All-Star point guard came within a whisker of his fourth game this season with 20 points and 20 dimes. Young has reeled off five straight double-doubles, giving him 45 on the season -- most in the NBA among backcourt players, and sixth overall. He wraps up the month of March having averaged 25.3 points, 12.0 assists, 3.3 boards, 2.4 threes and 1.1 steals in 13 appearances.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now