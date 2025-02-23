Trae Young News: Nears 40 points in double-double

Young racked up 38 points (10-24 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 12-15 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 148-143 loss to the Pistons.

Young led the way offensively in Sunday's high-scoring battle, leading all Hawks players in scoring and assists in a near 40-point double-double performance. Young has scored 38 or more points in five contests this season, connecting on six or more threes on five occasions. He has posted at least 35 points and 10 dimes in seven appearances.