Trae Young News: Pops for game-high 36 in win

Young totaled a game-high 36 points (11-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 11-12 FT), four rebounds and eight assists over 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-118 victory over Indiana.

The Hawks nearly blew a 17-point halftime lead, but Young scored 10 of his points in the final seven minutes to prevent that from happening. The All-Star point guard briefly left the game in the third quarter to be checked out for a quad contusion, but he seemed none the worse for wear upon returning. Young did see his double-double streak end at four, but he's topped 30 points four times in his last 10 contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 25.9 points, 12.4 assists, 2.5 boards and 2.2 threes.