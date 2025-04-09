Trae Young News: Posts another double-double

Young logged 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Magic.

Young continues to establish himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the NBA, and this was the ninth time he dished out double-digit dimes over his last 10 appearances. Young leads the NBA in assists per game since the All-Star break with 11.7 per contest, a span in which he's also putting up 24.9 points per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor. His ability to impact the game both as a scorer and playmaker is key for a Hawks team that's poised to feature in the Play-In Tournament, though their seeding remains to be determined.