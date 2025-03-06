Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Posts double-double while banged up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 7:14pm

Young recorded 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 assists and three rebounds over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over Indiana.

Young entered Thursday's contest dealing with some Achilles discomfort, but took the court and led all Hawks in assists while leading all starters in scoring in an offensive outburst that concluded with a double-double. Young posted his 14th outing of the season with 15 or more dimes, accompanying that with 20 or more points on eight occasions.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now