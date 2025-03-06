Trae Young News: Posts double-double while banged up

Young recorded 22 points (7-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 16 assists and three rebounds over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 win over Indiana.

Young entered Thursday's contest dealing with some Achilles discomfort, but took the court and led all Hawks in assists while leading all starters in scoring in an offensive outburst that concluded with a double-double. Young posted his 14th outing of the season with 15 or more dimes, accompanying that with 20 or more points on eight occasions.