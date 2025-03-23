Trae Young News: Racks up another double-double

Young finished with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Warriors.

Young has been dealing with an Achilles injury for quite some time and often appears as probable in the Hawks' injury report, but that hasn't slowed down the star floor general. He posted his sixth double-double across nine outings this season, and he remains one of the most dominant floor generals in the league, not only due to his passing ability, but also due to his scoring prowess. Across nine outings in March, Young is averaging 26.0 points, 11.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.