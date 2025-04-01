Trae Young News: Set to play against Portland

Young (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young will make his 10th straight appearance Tuesday after being upgraded from probable to available despite continuing to deal with right Achilles tendinitis. The star guard has been scorching the nets from beyond the arc over that span, converting 41.3 percent of his 7.0 three-point attempts per contest across his last nine outings.