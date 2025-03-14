Fantasy Basketball
Trae Young News: Shooting woes continue in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Young chipped in 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-98 loss to the Clippers.

Young's recent shooting woes carried into Friday, as he's now failed to shoot at least 50 percent in any of his last nine games. During this period, the superstar floor general has remained productive with averages of 21.9 points, 11.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers in 35.5 minutes. Young is also shooting a dreadful 18.5 percent from deep during this span, though.

