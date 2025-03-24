Trae Young News: Solid double-double in win

Young registered 28 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 win over the 76ers.

Young led the Hawks on offense and assists en route to an impressive performance, as Atlanta cruised to a comfortable 13-point victory over the 76ers. This was Young's fourth double-double across his last six appearances, a stretch in which he's averaging a robust line of 27.3 points, 10.2 assists and 4.2 boards per game.