Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Suiting up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 3:30pm

Young (Achilles) is available for Tuesday's game against Houston.

As expected, Young will shake off a probable tag due to right Achilles tendinitis Tuesday. The star point guard has been a mainstay on the injury report all season due to the lingering Achilles injury. However, he's missed only one game since Jan. 28. Over his last five outings, Young has averaged 25.8 points, 9.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.2 minutes per contest.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
