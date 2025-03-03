Trae Young News: Will play against Memphis

Young (Achilles) will play in Monday's game against Memphis.

As expected, Young will shed a probable tag and continue to play through right Achillies tendinitis to handle his usual workload Monday. The All-Star guard is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field and 27.7 percent from deep over his last seven games, but he's averaged a productive 25.7 points, 11.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 37.8 minutes during this span.