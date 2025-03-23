Trae Young News: Will play Sunday
Young (Achilles) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers.
As expected, Young has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set after finishing with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Warriors. Over his last five appearances, the point guard has averaged 27.2 points, 9.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.
