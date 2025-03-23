Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Young (Achilles) is available for Sunday's game against the 76ers.

As expected, Young has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the second night of a back-to-back set after finishing with 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over the Warriors. Over his last five appearances, the point guard has averaged 27.2 points, 9.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now