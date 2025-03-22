Trae Young News: Will play vs. Golden State

Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Young will be ready to lead the Hawks against the Warriors on Saturday despite still dealing with an Achilles issue. The superstar guard is averaging 24.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and a career-high 11.4 assists per game, shooting a career-low 40.6 percent from the floor and 32.8 percent from deep.