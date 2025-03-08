Trae Young News: Will play vs. Indiana

Young has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Young continues to manage an Achilles issue, as he's coming off an impressive performance in the first leg of a two-game set against Indiana, finishing with 22 points, 16 assists and three rebounds. The superstar guard is averaging 23.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists (career high) and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc this season for the Hawks.