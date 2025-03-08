Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will play vs. Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Young has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Pacers.

Young continues to manage an Achilles issue, as he's coming off an impressive performance in the first leg of a two-game set against Indiana, finishing with 22 points, 16 assists and three rebounds. The superstar guard is averaging 23.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists (career high) and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 40.3 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc this season for the Hawks.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now