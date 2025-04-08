Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trae Young headshot

Trae Young News: Will play vs. Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 3:08pm

Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to nurse an Achilles issue, but that won't keep him off the floor Tuesday in Orlando. The superstar guard has recorded a double-double in 10 of the last 13 games, averaging 24.9 points and 11.9 assists per game over that span.

Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now