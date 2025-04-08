Trae Young News: Will play vs. Orlando
Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Young continues to nurse an Achilles issue, but that won't keep him off the floor Tuesday in Orlando. The superstar guard has recorded a double-double in 10 of the last 13 games, averaging 24.9 points and 11.9 assists per game over that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now