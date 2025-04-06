Trae Young News: Will play vs. Utah
Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Jazz.
Young will be available for the Hawks on Sunday against Utah despite continuing to manage an Achilles issue. The superstar guard has played at a high level as of late, recording a double-double in seven of the last eight games for Atlanta. He's averaging a career-high 11.6 assists per game while racking up 24.0 points per contest.
