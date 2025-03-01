Fantasy Basketball
Trendon Watford headshot

Trendon Watford Injury: Won't play against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Watford is out for Saturday's game versus the Pistons due to left hamstring injury management, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Watford will sit out the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Saturday for precautionary reasons. Jalen Wilson and Day'Ron Shapre could receive increased playing time in his absence. Watford's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with San Antonio.

Trendon Watford
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
