Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Lead Prospect Analyst James Anderson for a live fantasy baseball Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Trey Jemison headshot

Trey Jemison Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Jemison is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to an illness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As a two-way player, Jemison has received inconsistent playing time for the Lakers and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest due to an illness. However, with Jaxson Hayes (knee) out and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) doubtful, Jemison could receive increased playing time against Denver if he's upgraded to available.

Trey Jemison
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now