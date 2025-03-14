Trey Jemison Injury: Iffy for Friday

Jemison is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to an illness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

As a two-way player, Jemison has received inconsistent playing time for the Lakers and is now in danger of missing Friday's contest due to an illness. However, with Jaxson Hayes (knee) out and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) doubtful, Jemison could receive increased playing time against Denver if he's upgraded to available.