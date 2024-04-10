NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 10 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

MEM at CLE: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Cavaliers on three-game slide

CHA at ATL: Hornets on two-game slide; Hawks on three-game slide

DAL at MIA: Mavs on four-game win streak; Heat 6-4 in last 10 games

TOR at BKN: Raptors 2-8 in last 10 games; Nets 19-21 at home

ORL at MIL: Magic 5-5 in last 10 games; Bucks 4-6 in last 10 games

SAS at OKC: Spurs 5-5 in last 10 games; Thunder have won two in a row

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Jake LaRavia (ankle), Lamar Stevens (groin): Questionable; Luke Kennard (knee), John Konchar (heel), Santi Aldama (foot), Vince Williams (knee), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (back): OUT

Scotty Pippen and GG Jackson should continue to handle greater roles. Trey Jemison and Lamar Stevens are also up for more action.

CLE - Dean Wade (knee): OUT

Georges Niang is up for a boost.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (rest) , Dejounte Murray (quadriceps), Trae Young (finger): Questionable; Jalen Johnson (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu (toe): OUT

Vit Krejci and Garrison Matthews continue to see more playing time.

DAL - Maxi Kleber (back): Probable; Josh Green (ankle): Questionable; Dereck Lively (knee): OUT

Dante Exum and Tim Hardaway could get a boost. Daniel Gafford also sees more responsibility.

MIA - Terry Rozier (neck): Questionable; Duncan Robinson (back): Doubtful

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez remain up for extra opportunity.

TOR - Gradey Dick (groin), Bruce Brown (knee), Gary Trent (back): Questionable; Chris Boucher (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger), RJ Barrett (knee), Kelly Olynyk (rest): OUT

Ochai Agbaji, Jordan Nwora, Javon Freeman-Liberty and Jalen McDaniels should continue to see bigger roles.

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (knee), Dennis Smith (hip): OUT

Trendon Watford and Noah Clowney are likely to pick up the slack.

ORL - Markelle Fultz (rest), Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable: Gary Harris (foot): OUT

Joe Ingles and Caleb Houstan could get more oppportunties.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton and AJ Green have to step up.

SAS - Malaki Branham (hip): Questionable; Keldon Johnson (foot), Cedi Osman (ankle), Victor Wembanyama (rest): OUT

Zach Collins, Blake Wesley and Sandro Mamukelashvili are up for more playing time.

OKC - Gordon Hayward (leg), Jaylin Williams (back): Questionable: Luguentz Dort (rest): OUT

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins are up for a boost.

Elite Players

Guards

Darius Garland, Cavaliers ($7,700) vs. Grizzlies

Garland delivered 55.8 DK points on 28 points, five rebounds, eight assists and five steals in the last game and is averaging 16.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.8 steals over the last five outings. He faces a great opportunity to prosper against the Grizzlies, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opponents.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,100) vs. Grizzlies

Mitchell missed the last game but played in four of the previous five, averaging 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch. He has a good chance to continue to work his way into rhythm against an injury-riddled Grizzlies squad that is giving up the league's fifth-most turnovers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,200) vs. Mavericks

Butler topped 50 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He was relatively limited in his previous meeting with the Mavs, but he is likely to find a way to keep the momentum going, as he looks to lead his squad into sixth place in the East.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,400) at Bucks

Banchero continues to lead the way for the Magic, averaging 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including a high of 59 DK points. He has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Bucks, who are shorthanded at the power forward position, while he is averaging 24.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists over two meetings with the Bucks this season.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,500) vs. Mavericks

Adebayo is averaging 17.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 40 DK points and a high of 56. He faces a great chance to stand out against the Mavs, who give up the league's 11th-most points in the paint and 11th-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,100) vs. Spurs

Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a four-game absence with a bang, as he totaled 61.3 DK points on 40 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks, in 38 minutes of action on Tuesday night. He faces an ideal opportunity to shine again with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high in points per game to opposing point guards. Gilgeous-Alexander is also averaging 30.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 3.3 steals over three meetings with the Spurs this season.

Mid-Range Money

Vasilije Micic, Hornets ($5,700) at Hawks

Micic continues to shine in his role, averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 assists, 7.6 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including four with more than 30 DK points, including a high of 40.3. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($6,700) vs. Raptors

Bridges enters on a modest stretch, averaging 16.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 30 DK points and a high of 44.8. He looks toward a favorable matchup against the shorthanded Raptors, who give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,2000 vs. Spurs

Holmgren remains a prominent force in the frontcourt, averaging 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 blocks across the last 10 games, including a high of 47 DK points in the game-before last. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the Spurs, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($4,700) vs. Spurs

Wiggins is expected to start in place of Dort, marking his fifth start in eight games. Wiggins totaled 48 DK points on 26 points, two rebounds, five assists and six steals in his previous starting appearance, and he topped 20 DK points in all four of his starts this season. He faces an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Spurs, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game.

Georges Niang, Cavaliers ($4,300) vs. Grizzlies

Niang is averaging 9.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists, with a high of 29.5 DK points over nine consecutive games since returning to a bench role. He is up for an ideal opportunity to make his mark against a Grizzlies squad that is significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt and also facing the second game of a back-to-back.

