Trey Lyles Injury: Iffy to face Phoenix on Friday

Lyles (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Suns.

Lyles is dealing with lower-back soreness and could miss the second half of the club's back-to-back set. He posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Warriors. The big man has been serving as the club's backup center due to Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) being sidelined. If Lyles and Sabonis are both downgraded from questionable to out Friday, Isaac Jones and Skal Labissiere are candidates for a bump in minutes behind Jonas Valanciunas.